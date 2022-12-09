Alisson and Fabinho’s Brazil Out of the World Cup

Alisson was the primary reason Brazil did not go down a goal early to Croatia, but the underdogs came back in extra time to take one of the tournament’s favorites into penalties.

The Brazilian number one conceded two goals in open play in the World Cup, but it was the second that mattered: a deflected effort late in extra time against Croatia saw the two sides draw level. Alisson failed to save any of the Croatian penalties he faced, and his teammates missed two of their own: Brazil thus dropped out of the tournament with four Croatian penalties to just two Brazilian ones.

Fabinho did not feature in his country’s final two games, playing just 105 minutes across the entire tournament (vs Cameroon, after Brazil had clinched their ticket into the round of 16).

Both players will now catch a plane out of Qatar, though it’s unclear at this juncture whether they will return to LFC services directly or if they will have a brief bit off with their families.