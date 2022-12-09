Klopp on Luis Díaz’s Injury Setback

Luis Díaz left Liverpool’s Dubai warm weather camp after feeling “discomfort” during club training, per reports confirmed by head coach Jürgen Klopp on Friday.

The Colombian winger has flown back to Merseyside to undergo assessment at the club’s facilities, and hope is that the issue he’s sustained will prove to be only a minor setback.

Importantly, Díaz himself noticed that something was off, he did not sustain anything that could be termed a new injury. According to Klopp, other than this issue, everything is great fitness-wise:

“What’s not good is we have to see with Lucho. He felt something and we need to have further assessment there, but apart from that they all look really, really good.”

Klopp will hope that having relatively few players involved in the World Cup will assist his side in their fitness for the second half of the season.