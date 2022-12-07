Andy Robertson spoke to LFCTV as Liverpool FC commenced their Dubai training camp. He spoke about what he had been up to - holidays with the family and not watching the World Cup.

Difficult, not really watched it, to be honest – [I] tried to switch off from football for a couple of weeks. Slowly but surely, the last couple of days [I] started watching a couple more of the games and things like that. I was obviously in the other part of the world where time difference was a wee bit [different], and I didn’t want to stay up and watch the games. I’ve watched all the games now – I want all the lads to do well. Darwin is already out, which is disappointing for him, but the other lads are going strong, and they look really good, and their teams look really good. I want the boys here to go well. For Scotland, it’s obviously difficult, we think we should’ve been there, but we didn’t perform the way we did in the play-off, which was disappointing from our point of view, and we have to deal with that.

When the crew mentions that playing in the World Cup is one of the last things he hasn’t done in his career, Robbo brings up a chance encounter he had with David Alaba while on holiday:

When I went on holiday I actually bumped into David Alaba and he’s in a similar boat obviously playing with Austria. He said he’d been to a couple of Euros, but never been to a World Cup. We were both kind of talking that we were getting on a bit, so the chances are running out for us to qualify. But yeah, look, the last couple of games I’ve watched you’ve seen the passion of the fans, passion of the players representing their country and the biggest tournament always is a massive, massive thing for you. I felt it representing my country at the Euros for the first time in a long, long time. The World Cup is the one that bites away at me. I’ll definitely have one more shot at it – maybe two, let’s see – but that’s in the future that’s for sure. It is something you want to achieve and something you want to be part of, and in the future that’s definitely a target of mine.

Fortunately for both Robertson and Alaba, the World Cup will be expanded to 48 teams in 2026, so statistically speaking, both Scotland and Austria would have a better chance of qualifying.