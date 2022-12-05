 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Three February Fixture Changes for the Reds

The holiday rearrange comes later this season

By Mari Lewis
General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on August 31, 2022 in Liverpool, England.
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Three of Liverpool’s February matches will be shown on Sky, and have thus been rescheduled — including the derby match:

  • Liverpool v Everton – Monday February 13th, 8:00PM GMT/3:00PM EST
  • Newcastle v Liverpool – Saturday February 18th, 5:30PM GMT/12:30PM EST
  • Palace v Liverpool – Saturday February 25th, 7:45PM GMT/2:45PM EST (depending on Carabao Cup Final situations, more below)

If Liverpool do not progress past the Fifth Round of the Carabao Cup and Bournemouth or Manchester City are involved in the final, this match will be moved to 5:30PM GMT/12:30PM EST. The schedule will also be impacted if Liverpool progress to the final.

As such, there could be movement still in a very jam-packed domestic schedule, compressed to make way for the present World Cup.

