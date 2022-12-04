Liverpool 2, West Ham 0: Woman of the Match

We finally got to see a deserved win for Liverpool Women as the team walked away with the full three points after defeating West Ham 2-0. Both Ceri Holland and Katie Stengel netted goals for the Reds today, but we saw strong defensive performances, too, especially from Rachael Laws who was instrumental in maintaining that clean sheet.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve offered a few other options for you to select who had the most outstanding performance for the Reds. Make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Woman of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

