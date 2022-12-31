Van Dijk: “Very Important To Win These Types Of Games”

Liverpool’s win over Leicester City tonight was a weird one. The Reds were fragile at the back at times and went down a goal early. Then, despite many chances, none of the men in Red were able to put the ball in the net, but they were able to send the Foxes home empty-handed anyway thanks to a pair of absurd own-goals from Wout Faes.

While he knows there is plenty of room for improvement after the performance, Virgil van Djik tried to focus on the positive of taking all three points in a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

“At times? We were very poor today but it’s just good to get the three points, very important to win these type of games, that’s the positive,” admitted van Dijk. “Now we have to recover, improve and prepare for Brentford.

“We tried to get in the game, it wasn’t good enough and we all know that. There are plenty of things we have to improve.”

As for his own performance, van Dijk clearly felt his play was not up to his lofty standards given the chances the visitors created, but he knows it’s important to let the poor performance go and focus on the next opponent. Fortunately, getting the win makes that task much easier.

“It’s difficult for me to say at the moment [about being easily run at], we know they have quality and speed up front, and a couple of times they had dangerous moments or offside, that’s their game plan. But job done. Let’s keep it that way.

“At times we were maybe too quick and then we lose the ball and it’s a bit too open, and they can play, but we have to take the three points and on to the next one.”