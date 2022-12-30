 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Liverpool 2, Leicester City 1: Man of the Match

With a weird 2-1 victory over Leicester in the books, we want you to help us choose Liverpool’s man of the match.

By Noel Chomyn
/ new
Liverpool FC v Leicester City - Premier League Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Liverpool certainly didn’t play their best football, and at times seemed intent on gifting chances to their opponents. Fortunately for Jürgen Klopp’s side, their opponents were even more intent on giving out gifts—including a pair of own goals by Wout Faes—that over ninety minutes helped ensure that all three points went to the hosting Reds.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

And as always, a reminder that for anyone visiting on Apple News or Google AMP and looking to cast a vote who can’t see the poll, you can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and loading the full version of the story from there.

Poll

Liverpool FC’s Man of the Match vs. Leicester City

view results
  • 10%
    Darwin Nuñez
    (6 votes)
  • 17%
    Thiago Alcantara
    (10 votes)
  • 10%
    Trent Alexander-Arnold
    (6 votes)
  • 61%
    Wout Faes
    (35 votes)
57 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Leicester City

View all 9 stories

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside