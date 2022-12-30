Liverpool 2, Leicester City 1 - Match Recap: Foxes Score 3, Reds Still Win

Liverpool 2 - 1 Leicester City

Reds: Faes (OG) 38’ (OG) 45’

Fightin’ Brodges: Dewsbury-Hall 4’

Pre-Match

Leicester City, not to be confused with Leicester Square, have reached the listless doldrum era of Brendan Rodgers’ football. We’ve been there, it’s not fun. However, the Foxes are capable of getting a result on their day, just as they did last year, also at the end of December, squeaking a rather undeserved 1-0 win over the Reds. At least this time Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is at home, and should be high on confidence after one of the few really solid away performances of the year.

As far as lineups go, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets a second start in a row, which unfortunately says more about our senior attacking options (file not found) than it does about Ox, himself. But at least he’s fit! It’s pretty much as you’d expect elsewhere, with Fabinho being the only other notable (new) absence.

First Half

Goal. Ah. There’s the 2022-23 Liverpool that we were not missing in any way. The Liverpool defense, apparently, decided just to take a nap, allowing some lad named Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to just waltz through the final third and slot. Ooof.

Liverpool have responded to going down a goal less than spectacularly. They’re keep trying to get it back with one perfect Hollywood pass instead of just getting their foot on the ball and controlling the game. Hopefully they gain more composure as the half progresses.

Halfway through the half, and Liverpool finally create a half decent chance, and wouldn’t you know it, it was from playing Darwin Núñez into space and letting him and Salah do the rest. Please Liverpool. More of that.

I love Hendo more than most, but he is not having a good day in the six. He’s misplaced several passes, including one that just led to another Leicester chance.

GOAL! It’s a moment of brilliance! Not from Liverpool. And certainly not from Leicester, but brilliant nonetheless! Trent whips in a hard, low cross, and the Leicester defender turns it in for an own goal! It’s a beautiful own goal, looping over the keeper and into the side netting. Chef’s kiss. 10/10. Or 0/10, depending.

GOAL!! IT’S ANOTHER OG FROM THE SAME PLAYER!!! Well, if you have David Luiz hair, you deserve bad things happening to you. That very much includes David Luiz.

Second Half

Liverpool start the half with their tails up, in stark contrast the first half. Hendo whistles a shot just wide of the post, and Núñez played an incredible through ball for Mo to run onto, and the Egyptian really should’ve done better. Regardless, a much better start to the half.

Robertson appears to have picked up a knock—hopefully nothing serious—but he’s immediately hooked for Kostas Tsimikas. Ox also comes off for Naby Keita.

With fifteen minutes remaining, the Reds still appear to be in control, although it takes just one moment of brilliance (or as we’ve seen, stupidity) to turn the tie on its head.

In the final minutes of the match, Elliott picks up a knock and is replaced by fellow yute midfielder Bajcetic. Klopp also takes the opportunity to bring Joe Gomez on for Trent.

Final Thoughts

Liverpool don’t manage to score themselves and walk away with all three points. Weird fucking game. Whatever, we were due some good luck at some point this season.