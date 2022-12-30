 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League game against Leicester City with lineup news, streaming and television options, and live updates.

By Mari Lewis
A general interior view of Anfield, home stadium of Liverpool at sunset ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round Of Sixteen Leg Two match between Liverpool FC and FC Internazionale at Anfield on March 8, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

LIVERPOOL VS LEICESTER CITY

| Saturday, December 30th |
Premier League | Anfield
8:00PM BST/3:00PM EST

The games in recent times against Leicester have been feisty ones, regardless of the venue or competition — a key example would have been the 3-3 in the cup last season, which saw a late Taki Minamino equalizer become a progression via penalties. The atmosphere for that match was unexpectedly feral for a domestic cup, and likely directly related to the topic of the songs by the visitors. Expect more of that today, particularly given the late timeslot.

Both teams have been facing struggles in form and fitness, with both teams arguing themselves the worse off. Suffice it to say that both will be desperate for a result.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Leicester

Television: Sky Sports (UK); Peacock only (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); FuboTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 3 (Nigeria); StarHub TV+ (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 3 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Peacock (USA) /NOW (UK) / Online Radio: LFCTV GO

HOME TEAM

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

AWAY TEAM

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

