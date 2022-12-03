Rumour Mongering: Morocco World Cup Star Being Watched By Liverpool

One of the fun storylines coming out of the World Cup has been the Moroccan National Team winning Group F over Croatia and Belgium. The Atlas Lions managed to beat Belgium and Canada while drawing with Croatia, making them one of five teams to go unbeaten in the group stage and setting up a Round of 16 showdown with Spain.

Obviously, the North African side have some well known players like Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea and Achraf Hakimi of PSG, but one of their standout players of the tournament in Qatar has been midfielder Sofyan Ambrabat, who plays for ACF Fiorentina in Italy. And now, Ambrat is being linked with Liverpool.

World Cup Rooting Guide The World Cup is here, and despite concerns about sportswashing and the impact on domestic seasons, for football fans it’s the only game in town for the next six weeks. Many will already have a rooting interest, but if you’re looking for a team to follow—or just want to find out who The Science says you should be rooting for—SB Nation can help you find out. Take the quiz today!

Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports Germany has been on top of a few Liverpool rumours of late, namely the ongoing Jude Bellingham transfer saga as the Reds continue to chase their top transfer target for the summer of 2023. Yesterday, though, he tweeted that Amrabat is also being monitored by Liverpool as one of the players that could be targeted to help rebuild the midfield for the Reds either as an alternative or in addition to Bellingham.

Amrabat is a central midfielder who has spent four seasons in Italy between Fiorentina and before that Hellas Verona. This season he’s featured in 13 league matches and seven Europa Conference League matches for Fiorentina. At 26 years of age, he has 42 international caps for Morocco. His contract expires in 2024.

Morocco take on Spain—surprise second place finishers in Group E—in the Round of 16 on Tuesday at 3PM GMT and if they are to have any hopes of advancing, Amrabat will need to be at his best against one of the sides that were favoured to win the World Cup before it kicked off.