Liverpool Women vs. West Ham Women: Preview and Predicted Line-Up

Liverpool FC Women vs. West Ham F.C. Women

|Sunday, December 4th |

WSL | Prenton Park

2:00PM BST/9:00AM EST

Liverpool Football Club are scoring goals: seven in their last three games, as a matter of fact. That’s a huge encouragement after their early season struggles to get the ball into the back of the net.

Sadly, this newfound ability to get on the scoreboard hasn’t ended in them winning any further WSL games. They’ve grabbed only two points from their last two matches, which leaves them stuck precariously in 10th place. Survival was always going to be the name of the game in the Reds’ first season back in the top flight, and they are still not close enough to safety while sitting on five points.

They have a chance to turn goals into wins on Sunday when they welcome West Ham to Prenton Park. The fifth place Hammers have won their last two matches in all competitions. However, before that, they conceded five goals against Brighton and three against Arsenal in the last few weeks. If Liverpool can exploit that vulnerability, they might find a way to potentially jump into ninth place by the end of the weekend.

Paul Konchesky (yes, you read that right) will look to guide his side to their third consecutive victory.

Matt Beard will welcome Rachael Laws back in goal after a few weeks out injured. The only currently injured Red is the one that hurts the most, Leanne Kiernan.

Predicted Line-Up:

Laws; Koivisto, Fahey, Matthews, Hinds; Holland, Wardlaw, Furness; Van de Sanden, Lawley, Stengel

What the Managers Had to Say:

Matt Beard: “Paul Konchesky has done a fantastic job since he took over in the summer. It’s his first job as a manager and if I look at their performances they have done really well. This will be a tough game for us on Sunday.”

