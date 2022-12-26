Aston Villa vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

ASTON VILLA VS LIVERPOOL

| Monday, December 26th |

Premier League | Villa Park

5:30PM BST/12:30PM EST

Premier League action returns today, and hopefully the Reds are well-rested because they will need to be at it from the go in order to hunt down the Top 4 and qualify for the Champions League. Unless they plan on winning the Champions League to qualify, which would be both more fun and funnier. Regardless, it’s a tough trip to Villa Park, which can be daunting under the lights, and with a crowd that will no doubt be “up for it” after a month off from competitive men’s football.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Television: Jeff Bezos Prime (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC Sports App (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

ASTON VILLA

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

