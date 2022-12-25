Liverpool’s “Red Neighbours” Deliver Over 1,500 Christmas Food Hampers

Whether or not you celebrate Christmas, in many parts of the world this time of year is associated with the spirit of giving, and in theory, altruism. With surging energy prices exacerbating already massive income inequality in the UK, many families are struggling to make ends meet as the temperatures drop, with some having to decide between heating and food.

To help families in need, the Liverpool FC community team, dubbed Red Neighbors, is executing “Operation Christmas Magic” for the third year running. This year, Red Neighbors has teamed up with club sponsors such as Carlsberg, AXA, and Quorn to put together 1,500 hampers stuffed with food to feed a family of six for up to four days, as well as some other goodies. The hampers went out to families in the Anfield and Kirkby areas of Liverpool.

“Christmas is an incredibly tough time for many people across our city, especially when it comes to providing a family meal on Christmas Day,” said Frobes Duff, the senior manager for Red Neighbors. Our hampers are designed to help those families in need and support them with a food hamper this Christmas.”

Of the 1,500 hampers put together, 500 are being distributed through the Liverpool Mosque Network in conjunction with local mosques and community groups. The hampers are only a part of Operation Christmas Magic, with other activities including community lunches at Anfield, a festive food collection at the Leicester City match on December 30, and donating gifts to the Radio City’s Cash for Kids Mission Christmas.