Christmas Greetings from the Boss and the Reds

“From here we go again”, says Jurgen Klopp, in a heartfelt Christmas Day video address.

By Avantika Goswami
Liverpool Players Deliver Christmas Gifts to Alder Hey Hospital Photo by Liverpool FC - Handout/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

As Liverpool gear up for a return to the Premier League with Aston Villa on schedule for Boxing Day, Jurgen Klopp addressed fans in a Christmas Day video special.

Klopp revealed that he is a regular watcher of the film Love Actually at Christmas time. He also discussed how 2022 was successful for Liverpool, starting with the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup final.

On the Champions League final, he said it will not be one we will remember for the rest of our lives, due to what fans went through outside the stadium in Paris.

“The new season starts, it didn’t work out the way we expected”, he said.

But from here, we go again, he added, by learning from the mistakes made in 2022.

Most of the squad are now back at Anfield, ready for the packed schedule of games in the heavy Christmas season. The boys posed for their traditional Christmas group photos. The full gallery is available here.

