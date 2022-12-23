LFC U18s Progress in FA Youth Cup

While the senior squad fell to defeat on Thursday to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, the LFC U18s saw success in the FA Youth Cup third round.

The young Reds eased to victory against Bournemouth, with Jayden Danns and Kareem Ahmed both scoring — the latter on his debut. The Cherries managed to grab a consolation goal in stoppage time at Vitality Stadium.

While the Reds deserved a win with their first half display, the second half was a different story, and the regular time scoreline belied the difficulty of the match at hand. The U18s thus showed a high level of grit and determination to progress to the next round.

They will travel to Port Vale in the next round of the competition.