Manchester City vs. Liverpool: League Cup 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

MANCHESTER CITY VS LIVERPOOL FC

| Thursday, December 22nd |

EFL League Cup | Emptihad

8PM BST/3PM EST

For some reason men’s professional football took a strange, month-long midseason break, but we’re finally back in action! And what a match to return to! Since Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took over the reins, Liverpool-Manchester City (or Manchester City-Liverpool, to be more accurate) has rarely failed to produce incredible football by one or both sides. The Reds, for all their faults this season, have a three-match winning streak against City, in three separate competitions. Klopp & Co. have a chance to make it four in four tonight.

As much as we all want to beat City and become the presumptive favorites for the League Cup, Klopp will probably be much more interested in the performance and returning to match fitness ahead of a grueling conclusion to the campaign. That said, these things are not mutually exclusive! Up the Reds! Beat the Sportwashers!

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Television: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); ESPN+ (USA); beIN Sports 1 (Australia); DAZN (Canada); No Coverage (India); No Coverage (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); No Coverage (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

MANCHESTER CITY

LIVERPOOL

