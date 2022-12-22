Watch: Liverpool Men Return To Alder Hey For Winter Holidays

For the first time in recent memory, both Merseyside clubs visited Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool on the same day.

Members of the Liverpool and Everton Men’s squads visited children and their families at the hospital in the spirit of the winter holidays. Mohamed Salah, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and Kostas Tsimikas visited the hospital’s Institute in the Park building to surprise the youngsters and help spread some festive cheer. A cherished tradition of the club, this is their first in-person visit since the start of the pandemic, with the previous holidays happening virtually - not nearly as exciting.

Watch all the joy on those kids’ faces here, and Kostas Tsimikas ruining a game of Jenga:

“We’ve been away for the past two years because of COVID but we are back now and it’s only right that we come here and give back,” said Curtis Jones. “We appreciate the staff and are so grateful for all they do.”

Mohamed Salah, an old vet of these trips by now, agreed with the sentiment, adding: “It’s important to show the kids and the community that you always want to help them and make them smile. It’s something that makes me happy as well.”

It was all fun and games on Wednesday but all thoughts turn to Thursday’s League Cup match against Manchester City.