Liverpool Loanee Conor Bradley On The Mark Again For Bolton

Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley has started making waves with his play at Bolton. The 19 year old has stepper right into a starting role for the Wanderers, making the right wing back role his own.

Against Exeter on the weekend, the Northern Irishman showed of his attacking prowess, notching the opening goal after getting into a central area in the box to receive a pass, coolly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper. He came agonizingly close to a second goal with a sensational diving header that went just wide of the post.

Speaking with the Bolton Wanderers YouTube channel after the match, Bradley spoke about his excitement scoring in front of the home fans.

“I thought first half we were really good, passed the ball well, created loads of chances and I was obviously buzzing to score at home again. I probably should have had two, but I’ll take the one and take the three points,” said Bradley.

“It’s something the gaffer always says to me, to get in at that back post and try to get across defenders, and if I get a chance take it away and thankfully I did today.”

The goal against Exeter was his sixth goal on the season, a hefty number for a wing back. He also has three assists on the season as well.

“I didn’t think I’d get as many chances as I do. Six goals halfway through the season is good, but hopefully I can get more than six in the next half of the season and keep pushing on.”

Young Conor seems primed to continue his role in the team. He has started 19 of the 21 League One matches the club has played this season. Bolton are currently fifth in the table.