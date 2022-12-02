FA Cup Match Details Confirmed

Liverpool join the 2022/23 FA Cup as holders, and will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in the Third Round Proper.

The fixture details have been confirmed, and the Reds will face Wolves at 8PM GMT/3PM EST on Saturday, January 7th 2023.

The holiday fixture schedule, pending television rearrangements, has thus been confirmed, and can be accessed on the club website.

The two sides have faced each other seven previous times in this competition, with two meetings (2017 and 2019) in recent times, the other five meetings coming in 1952 and before.

Wolves have won four FA Cups in their history, and went out in the fourth round last season to Norwich City.

Liverpool, of course, come into this match as the FA Cup holders, having beaten Chelsea via penalties in the 2021/22 competition.