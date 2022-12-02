As The Weeknd once said I Feel It Coming

The lovefest between Jude Bellingham and Liverpool players continues apace. The stream of glowing exchanges of endorsements and chummy social media posts have kindled hope in the hearts of Reds supporters that winning the race for England’s brightest young talent might actually be possible.

Key journalists are adamant that Liverpool are still in the running have not yet been priced out by the big boys in the battle sign the €150 million-rated teenager from Borussia Dortmund. In fact, if the reporting is to be believed, a few of Liverpool’s most formidable rivals for Bellingham’s signature might not even truly be in the running.

However, what might be one of the most significant signs yet that this is Liverpool’s race to lose are recent comments directly from Dortmund Managing Director, Carsten Cramer’s own mouth:

“We have a high sympathy for Liverpool for sure,” Cramer said speaking Viet Nam News with regards to the Bellingham saga.

“We are still in a good relationship with Jurgen and many others at Liverpool so, for me, it’s my preferred club in the Premier League as well [emphasis mine -OT].

“But don’t expect that we will make gifts for Liverpool.”

Liverpool are obviously going through a period of upheaval with club sales talk, minority stake sales speculation, and a seemingly unending stream of employee turnover all potentially leaving some Reds supporters worrying that the club just have too much going on to stump up the cash to get this transfer over the line.

However, FSG—or whomever is paying the Anfield bills come next summer—will likely realize that this is a generational talent with a likely impact on the club on par with the Klopp-era signings of Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson, and Mohamed Salah.

So, you heard the man. Put Klopp on the next plane out to Dortmund to sign some autographs and back up the Brinks truck. Get this one done.