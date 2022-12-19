Liverpool Training Intensifies Ahead of Manchester City Cup Match

Liverpool are shifting from “second pre-season” (and World Cup action) back into the domestic season, as the match away at Manchester City looms.

Liverpool enter the match as holders, and hope to progress past a difficult draw.

The England and Brazilian internationals — captain Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, and Fabinho — are back and have worked out with the team today.

The rest of the squad is fresh from the recent friendly, which showed the likes of Bobby Clark, Thiago, and Darwin Núñez at their best.

Liverpool’s 2022/23 campaign has not gone to plan thus far, but the Reds will hope to use the World Cup break as a reset to attack the second stage of the season as they would have wished for the first.

Images from training suggest that the mood is good in the Liverpool camp.