 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Liverpool Training Intensifies Ahead of Manchester City Cup Match

The season returns on 22nd December

By Mari Lewis
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Calvin Ramsay and Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on December 19, 2022 in Kirkby, England.
Calvin Ramsay and Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on December 19, 2022 in Kirkby, England.
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are shifting from “second pre-season” (and World Cup action) back into the domestic season, as the match away at Manchester City looms.

Liverpool enter the match as holders, and hope to progress past a difficult draw.

The England and Brazilian internationals — captain Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, and Fabinho — are back and have worked out with the team today.

The rest of the squad is fresh from the recent friendly, which showed the likes of Bobby Clark, Thiago, and Darwin Núñez at their best.

Liverpool’s 2022/23 campaign has not gone to plan thus far, but the Reds will hope to use the World Cup break as a reset to attack the second stage of the season as they would have wished for the first.

Images from training suggest that the mood is good in the Liverpool camp.

Calvin Ramsey, who missed out in the recent friendly, cracks a smile in Liverpool’s training session.
Calvin Ramsey, who missed out in the recent friendly, cracks a smile in Liverpool’s training session.
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Andy Robertson has his arm around Calvin Ramsey.
Andy Robertson gives his young countryman what we can presume is good advice.
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Fabio Carvalho and Bobby Firmino have a go.
Fabio Carvalho and Bobby Firmino have a go.
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose minutes were limited in Qatar, back on the training pitch for the Reds.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose minutes were limited in Qatar, back on the training pitch for the Reds.
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Kostas Tsimikas has a laugh with Thiago, who impressed in the recent friendly.
Kostas Tsimikas has a laugh with Thiago, who impressed in the recent friendly.
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Bobby Firmino is Bobby Firmino.
Bobby Firmino is Bobby Firmino.
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside