Klopp Talk: ‘There’s A Chance’ World Cup Players Feature Against City

Liverpool wrapped up their mid-season break training camp yesterday with a friendly against AC Milan that they won 3-1. Following the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke with the media about the training camp, and confirmed that some of the Liverpool players that played in the World Cup could feature in the clash with Manchester City on Thursday.

“Yeah, there’s a chance, of course – they train already.” Klopp said. “Hendo is already training here. Virg is training here but I don’t think we will try that. Hendo we will see, Trent we will see.”

It is not surprising that Virgil van Dijk may be given some extra time off as he featured in every minute during the Netherlands’ run to the quarter finals. Trent Alexander-Arnold only played 33 minutes for England and Jordan Henderson started 3 of the 5 matches.

“But this group worked now together for nearly two weeks and we made a real step and that’s cool.” Klopp continued, “I don’t know in this moment. I hope we all get through it and we all know in England, and in Europe in general, there’s kind of a virus going around, so we hope we can stay out of that. Then we will make the decision obviously on Wednesday who can play on Thursday. But it’s good and will be a very interesting game after that period but I’m looking forward to it.”

Liverpool plays Manchester City on Thursday in the 4th round of the EFL Cup.