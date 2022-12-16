Liverpool vs. AC Milan: Dubai Super Cup - Club Friendlies 2022-23 How to Watch

| Friday, December 16th |

Club Friendly | Al-Maktoum Stadium

3:30PM GMT / 10:30AM EST

As the World Cup draws to a close, Liverpool face Serie A club and long-term European rivals AC Milan in a club friendly in the Dubai Super Cup tonight, before resuming competitive football next week.

Players from England, Brazil and the Netherlands will be unavailable due to their recent involvement in the World Cup. Ibrahima Konate is preparing for the World Cup final with the French National team. And Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz are out with injuries.

Last week, Liverpool lost a friendly 1-3 to French side Lyon, which saw Carvalho score within the first minute. With Alisson yet to return, Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to feature as the no. 1 goalkeeper tonight. Youngsters Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvhalho are also likely to get game time, to prepare for the intense season up ahead. Elliott picked up a knock in the game against Lyon but has since returned to training and is expected to play.

In Milan, Liverpool may come up against former Liverpool star Divock Origi who moved to the Italian club this season. Milan lost 1-2 to Arsenal this week in a club friendly.

HOW TO WATCH

Streaming: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

How we line-up to face AC Milan



Watch today's Dubai Super Cup match live on LFCTV GO ⤵ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2022

MILAN

