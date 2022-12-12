Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup

Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.

The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.

The ties for the fourth round are scheduled to be played on the weekend of January 28th/29th.

They will thus face Chelsea on two consecutive weekends, with the league away match scheduled for January 22nd.

At present it is unclear when the postponed WSL match against Leicester will take place, as this past weekend’s pitch conditions in Prenton Park saw an important league match unable to be played.