 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup

The Reds look to have a good cup run after returning to the WSL

By Mari Lewis
/ new
Taylor Hinds and Niamh Fahey of Liverpool Women during a training session at Solar Campus on December 9, 2022 in Wallasey, England
Taylor Hinds and Niamh Fahey of Liverpool Women during a training session at Solar Campus on December 9, 2022 in Wallasey, England
Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.

The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.

The ties for the fourth round are scheduled to be played on the weekend of January 28th/29th.

They will thus face Chelsea on two consecutive weekends, with the league away match scheduled for January 22nd.

At present it is unclear when the postponed WSL match against Leicester will take place, as this past weekend’s pitch conditions in Prenton Park saw an important league match unable to be played.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside