Virgil van Dijk Will Not Be Watching The World Cup

Yesterday was another entry into the storied rivalry between the Netherlands and Argentina. Virgil van Dijk and the Dutch were knocked out on penalties after an amazing match that saw Wout Weghorst equalize for the Netherlands in the 10th minute of stoppage time. Following the match, in which van Dijk missed a penalty in the shootout, the Netherlands captain was not too happy.

When speaking with the media following the defeat, van Dijk was asked if he thought Argentina and Leo Messi would go on to win the World Cup, he responded, “I don’t care. I won’t watch any more.”

Big Virg always has to be the coolest guy ever, even when being knocked out of the World Cup in crazy circumstances.

During the second half, before the Dutch had staged their comeback, van Dijk was involved in quite the scuffle. Around the 90th minute or so, Argentina were called for a foul near the Dutch bench and a player launched the ball directly at the touchline & bench. The Netherlands’ reserve players were not to pleased and stormed the field, requiring the enforcer van Dijk to come over and chest bump Leandro Paredes into oblivion.

It’s not clear yet when Virgil will return to Liverpool and training with his club side. Liverpool’s next match is on December 22nd against Manchester City in the EFL Cup.