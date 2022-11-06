Klopp Talk: “You Need To Learn Winning Again”

It got nervy in the end, but Liverpool held on for a 2-1 victory in London today. After back-to-back defeats to the 19th and 20th place teams in their last two Premier League outings, the Reds got off to a hot start through a Mohamed Salah brace. The second half saw the home team take control and create numerous chances and get one back, but Jürgen Klopp’s men were able to hold on for the victory in the end.

While it certainly wasn’t a dominant display, and it could be argued Spurs deserved a draw, Klopp was happy with his team ultimately going home with three points.

“We played an extremely good first half and in the second we put in a shift and did really well,” Klopp said on Sky Sports after the match.

“We just kept fighting, it was a big passion. In the first half we were the better side and scored two wonderful goals. It’s a long time ago since we won away in the Premier League so it was relief at the end.”

Like Liverpool, Tottenham have made a bit of a habit of putting themselves in situations that require a comeback to earn a result. Their league position shows they’ve done a better job of it than the Reds have though, so Klopp knew they would make a game of it even at 2-0. Fortunately, his side held them off, and he is hopeful they can use the positive result to build a run of good form.

“You need to learn winning again and that’s how it starts, with massive resistance. It was clear they would come back but we came through it and it’s all good.”