Tottenham Hotspur 1, Liverpool 2: Man of the Match

That was wild, wasn’t it? Liverpool traveled to London and Tottenham Hotspur off the back of the Napoli win during the midweek and while no one could call it a dominant performance, ended up with a win 2 goals to their one, and got the desperately needed three points.

The second half got away from the Reds a little bit as Spurs realized that they do have some talent in playing together without Heung Min Son, but Mohamed Salah’s first half brace was enough to keep them at bay. Mo was able to move inside more efficiently as it appears his relationship with Darwin Nuñez is building - indeed Nuñez assisted Mo in that first goal - and so our Egyptian’s work seemed more effortless on Sunday than it has been in recent memory.

Salah and Nuñez’s work was also helped by the returns of Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahim Konate. They approached each moment with as much poise as they can muster throughout the match. Konate was calm and consistent in making things difficult for Spurs’ front line (even when Trent Alexander-Arnold was making stupid decisions like shoving people over), breaking up play and being generally intimidating.

Thiago felt like he was back to his bossing best in the midfield and it was refreshing to see his return, pulling the strings and making sure the team stayed connected as best they could. His brain went a bit there in the second half but he was still helpful nonetheless.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

And as always, a reminder that for anyone visiting on Apple News or Google AMP and looking to cast a vote who can’t see the poll, you can make it visible by navigating to the front page of The Liverpool Offside and loading the full version of the story from there.