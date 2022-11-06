Tottenham vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

TOTTENHAM VS LIVERPOOL

| Sunday, November 6th |

Premier League | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

4:30PM BST/11:30 PM EST

Things were looking up for Liverpool after two hard-fought 1-0 wins over Manchester City and West Ham. And then the Reds shit the bed in consecutive matches against relegation fodder Nottingham Forest and Leeds. It’s hard to know which way is up these days, and a visit to London probably isn’t going to make things too much cheerier around here. But honestly, who the fuck knows with these?

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Tottenham vs. Liverpool

Television: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubo TV (Canada); Star Sports 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 222 Hub Premier 2 (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL FC

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2022-23 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.