Rumour Mongering: Could Firmino Ink New Deal?

Roberto Firmino has been a Kop and Jurgen Klopp favorite for over half a decade. The Brazilian maestro was the player who made Liverpool’s vaulted front three tick. This previous summer we saw one member, Sadio Mané, leave for pastures new. Firmino’s current Liverpool deal is set to expire next summer but a new report from Football Insider suggests the #9 could stick around on Merseyside for longer.

The report says that Firmino and his representatives have opened talks with Liverpool brass over a new deal. Bobby is currently on £180,000-a-week and it is expected that any new deal would require the forward to take less than that if he wishes to stay with Liverpool. Klopp and FSG aren’t afraid to let players leave on frees if the right deal isn’t in place, though. We’ve seen that before recently with Gini Wijnaldum of course.

Firmino has had a bit of a resurgence this season under Klopp. Thought to be out of favor with the likes of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota in the squad, Firmino has notched eight goals and four assists in 18 matches all comps this season.