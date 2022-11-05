Tottenham vs. Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR VS. LIVERPOOL

| Sunday, November 6th |

Premier League | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

4:30PM GMT/11:30AM EST

It is this humble writer’s opinion that the sports-washing, season-interrupting, trainwreck of a World Cup can’t start soon enough for Liverpool Football Club. But alas, here we are. Another week, another difficult match to navigate.

This time, Liverpool travel down to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs currently sit in third place on 26 points. It’s a veritable castle in the clouds compared to Liverpool, who are languishing in ninth place and with 10 less points. However, while Spurs beat Bournemouth 3-2 last weekend, they’ve lost their previous to league games to Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Star Son Heung-min also suffered a fractured eye socket, a blow that is likely to see the South Korean captain miss tomorrow’s game and possibly the World Cup.

As has been typical of this season, Liverpool followed a poor league performance with a solid European game. This time, after falling to Leeds last weekend, they beat Napoli 2-0 to finish off the Champions League group stage matches. That’s a pattern Jürgen Klopp will hope to break starting on Sunday.

Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson were both rested midweek, and they’ll bring energy and drive to the team as they chase three points. The key to victory will be to convert on some of the many scoring opportunities they’ve been creating and then spoiling in recent games.

While Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota remain out with injury, the combined might of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Núñez should be enough to get the ball in the back of the net.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Núñez

As stated earlier, Díaz and Jota will be out. In addition, Liverpool will also be without James Milner, Joël Matip, Arthur, and Naby Keïta.

Aside from Son, Conte will be without Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski, while Cristian Romero is a doubt as well.

What the Managers Had to Say

Jurgen Klopp: “A big game for us, a massive game for us. Difficult as well. Spurs away. I didn’t count now the points distance between us and them but we cannot be picky with opponents and games and where we want to get points – we have to go for it, definitely. But it’s difficult, we all know Tottenham is a side that is well organised, defending on an extremely high level and counter-attacking is a massive thing now.”

Antonio Conte: “What we know about Liverpool, one of the best teams in the world. They are having a bit of difficulty this season. I am surprised about this and that some people are trying to criticise Liverpool after what they have done in recent years. They have one of the best coaches in the world and fantastic players.”

The Officials

Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Lee Betts, James Mainwaring. Fourth official: David Coote. VAR: Darren England. Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.

Kickoff is set for 3PM GMT/10AM EST tomorrow. Stick with The Liverpool Offside team to keep yourself up to date with team news and match buildup, live updates, and post-match reaction.