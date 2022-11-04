Alisson Wins October Player of the Month Award

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker has won October’s Standard Chartered Player of the Month award, beating out Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott — the latter having won the August and September awards.

Over the month of October, Alisson started all nine matches, and put in good performances throughout — including saving a penalty against West Ham. He was also involved on the other end of play, with October also hosting his wonderful assist to Salah.

Alisson spoke to Liverpool.com’s James Carroll about the honor, which was determined by fan vote:

“It’s really good and something nice when people see how good you are doing on the pitch, as well as to feel I am doing something good to help the team to try to achieve targets.

“I always try my best in the games to help the team to get the results we want. In a few games we did, but others we didn’t. You know how you perform; I am the biggest critic of myself, so when I do something good I know it and I don’t praise myself too much. But when I do something wrong, I don’t go the opposite way either.

“I do try to get better, to improve, even when I either do something good or something not-so-good because that’s the way I try to keep at a high level.”

“My target is to do at least the same [as last season], to keep the same level, but we are playing football and it depends on the team’s performance as well. We are trying to find consistency as a team and if I can do it only for myself, for me it is not right.

“I do things to help the team together and I would be happy for that because last season I did so good because of the team, not only because of myself. This moment is no different; not all the results are coming out for us in the end, but this is football and you have to fight, try to fight more and my teammates are helping me every matchday to be the best I can do.”

Overall, while grateful, the shot stopper keeps the larger goals for the season in mind:

“Thank you very much! Thank you for voting.

“For me, it is not a target to be the best player or to get prizes. It is always good, the feeling is always good when you get them, but I will always try to do my best for the team and for you, the supporters, and for this club.”