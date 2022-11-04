 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Klopp Talk: Henderson and Milner Fitness News

The two experienced midfielders were a fitness concern following the Napoli match

By Mari Lewis
/ new
Jordan Henderson during a training session at AXA Training Centre on November 4, 2022 in Kirkby, England.
Jordan Henderson during a training session at AXA Training Centre on November 4, 2022 in Kirkby, England.  
Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Manager Jürgen Klopp spoke to the press ahead of Sunday’s match with Tottenham Hotspur, themselves struggling with injury issues.

Both captain Jordan Henderson and vice captain James Milner picked up injury concerns in the matches over the past week, with James Milner entering concussion protocols more recently, causing him to be withdrawn early against Napoli.

Because he must adhere to specific stages of recovery following a concussion, Milner will not be availabe for selection this weekend. In terms of overall health, however, Milner is doing fine per Klopp:

“So, he is fine but still that’s how it is [and] rightly so. We have to go to different stages and that means he is available for non-contact training on Monday and full contact training on Tuesday if everything goes well.

“Until then that’s what we expect because he was yesterday already good.”

Jodan Henderson, who was unavailable for selection against Napoli due to a minor injury, is fit for selection Sunday.

“He trained yesterday completely normal so should be fine. He had a little thing but serious enough to not be involved in the last game.”

