Hendo: “Togetherness of This Team the Best I’ve Seen”

Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson made his first start for England as they beat Wales in an emphatic 3-0 victory to seal qualification for the Three Lions into the World Cup’s round of 16 knockout phase. After the game, Henderson, ever the captain, singled out the collective group for some high praise:

“Togetherness. I think the togetherness off the pitch is the best I’ve seen, especially in an England team. “It’s incredible to be a part of and I think that makes a huge difference on the pitch. Each player is fighting for each other and working hard to give absolutely everything to win the game. “That’s worked well for us so far and we just need to keep going.”

It’s always nice to see Henderson’s leadership qualities get praised. As the old head amongst a group of relatively young footballers, Henderson’s veteran presence and ability the organise the team vocally on the pitch is a real asset for Gareth Southgate as they prepare to face stiffer competition in the knockouts.