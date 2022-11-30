Henderson on England: “Togetherness of This Team the Best I’ve Seen”

Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson made his first start for England as they beat Wales in an emphatic 3-0 victory to seal qualification for the Three Lions, taking them into the World Cup’s round of 16 knockout phase.

And after the game, Henderson—ever the captain even if the armband that was once considered his with England was previously passed to Harry Kane—focused on the collective group rather than any individual for some high praise.

“Togetherness,” was Henderson’s reaction when asked whether he thinks there might be anything that’s different about this group of English players. I think the togetherness off the pitch is the best I’ve seen, especially in an England team.

“It’s incredible to be a part of and I think that makes a huge difference on the pitch. Each player is fighting for each other and working hard to give absolutely everything to win the game. That’s worked well for us so far and we just need to keep going.”

It’s always nice to see Henderson’s leadership qualities on display, and as the old head amongst a group of relatively young footballers his veteran presence and ability to organise the team on the pitch as well as off it as well has been and will likely continue to be an asset for Gareth Southgate as England prepare to face stiffer competition in the knockouts.