Liverpool Women’s Ceri Holland Out With Groin Injury

The hits just keep on coming for Liverpool, this time for the Women’s team.

Midfielder Ceri Holland will be out for an estimated four weeks with a groin injury that she sustained in the pre-match warmups ahead of their match against Manchester City last weekend.

Holland, who has widely been regarded as one of our best players this season, underwent a scan on Monday that revealed the extent of the damage. She has since pulled out of the Welsh National squad ahead of the upcoming international break.

“Obviously it’s a blow for us because Ceri has been in such good form this season, but we’ve got a squad for these situations and, of course, it will be an opportunity for other players to show their qualities,” manager Matt Beard told the club website.

The 24 year old signed a contract extension this summer to solidify her place in the squad, and her efforts have seen her become a vital part of the midfield workings throughout the FA WSL campaign.