Liverpool’s Potential Round of 16 Opponents Set

After a night of dramatic UEFA Champions League action, Liverpool FC’s potential round of 16 opponents have been decided. As we headed into the final day of group stage matches, Benfica and PSG were tussling for the top spot of Group H. Benfica needed to score lots go goals to overtake PSG in the likely event that the Parisian outfit defeated Juventus.

It was looking rather unlikely that the Portuguese team would be able to win by five clear goals against Maccabi Haifa as the second half began, but sure enough, Benfica started finding the net with ease. A Joao Mario stoppage-time goal gave them the five-goal margin they needed.

Due to UEFA’s rules that teams from the same domestic league can’t face each other in the first knockout round in the Champions League, as well as the other team qualifying from the same group (Napoli), our potential opponents for the draw on Monday are:

Benfica (Darwin Returns!)

Bayern Munich (Sadio’s Homecoming)

Real Madrid (Revenge and we haven’t beaten them since 2008/9)

Porto (We see each other all the time)

Up the reds!