Liverpool Draw Wolves in FA Cup Third Round Proper

The draw for the FA Cup third round proper occurred Monday evening at Anfield, as Liverpool are the current holders of the domestic trophy.

Liverpool have draw Wolverhampton Wanderers as their opponents in the first round they’ll feature in for this year’s competition. Though not the toughest draw in the competition — Manchester City face Chelsea again, Manchester United face Everton, and Crystal Palace face Southampton — it’s never good to draw a Premier League side so early in the competition.

The Reds will play Wolves at home in the period between the 6th and 9th of January (a period from Saturday to Monday).