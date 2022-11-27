Liverpool FC Women 1, Blackburn 0: Woman of the Match

The fact that Liverpool are more than capable of winning matches is always good to see. Today’s 1-0 win against Blackburn Rovers was an absolute perfect performance and win: with excellent showings from almost every player on the pitch. The first half goal from Jasmine Matthews made all the difference, but let us know how you saw it.

We’ve offered a few other options for you to select who had the most outstanding performance for the Reds. Make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Woman of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real woman of the match in the options.

