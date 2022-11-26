Rumour Mongering: The Race For Bellingham

It’s no secret that Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham. It’s also no secret that just about everyone wants to sign Jude Bellingham, including Premier League rivals Manchester City. Now, Bellingham is having a great World Cup tournament and everyone in the world can see his quality. Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports has been the Bellingham Transfer Saga whisper, and he provided an update yesterday:

X News #Bellingham: Been told that #MUFC hardly has a chance anymore. Triple fight: Liverpool, City, Real! #LFC & Klopp pushing! But not at any price due to FFP. Price: Up to €150m! JB is LFCs top target for central midfield - next to 2 players from South America. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/8ivToevjAb — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 25, 2022

It looks like the final three for Bellingham are Liverpool, City, and of course Real Madrid. The hivemind assumption is that the sale of Liverpool by Fenway Sports Group could complicate any transfer dealings. However, ownership has reassured Jurgen Klopp that the next two transfer windows will go out without a hitch.

The price tag is steep but it’s worth it for a player of Bellingham’s quality, but it does seem like those other two teams can provide him larger financial compensation packages. Bellingham would be the perfect Klopp signing, let’s see what happens.