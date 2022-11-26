 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rumour Mongering: The Race For Bellingham

It seems like Liverpool are in the running for Jude Bellingham

By Mark Kastner
/ new
England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham. It’s also no secret that just about everyone wants to sign Jude Bellingham, including Premier League rivals Manchester City. Now, Bellingham is having a great World Cup tournament and everyone in the world can see his quality. Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports has been the Bellingham Transfer Saga whisper, and he provided an update yesterday:

It looks like the final three for Bellingham are Liverpool, City, and of course Real Madrid. The hivemind assumption is that the sale of Liverpool by Fenway Sports Group could complicate any transfer dealings. However, ownership has reassured Jurgen Klopp that the next two transfer windows will go out without a hitch.

The price tag is steep but it’s worth it for a player of Bellingham’s quality, but it does seem like those other two teams can provide him larger financial compensation packages. Bellingham would be the perfect Klopp signing, let’s see what happens.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside