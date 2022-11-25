FA Third Round Cup Draw to be at Anfield Monday Night

Liverpool won the FA Cup last season following a shootout with Chelsea FC, and, as holders, will host this season’s Third Round draw. In the Third Round the Premier League and Champions League clubs will enter the competition.

The draw will take place at 7:00PM GMT/2:00PM EST on Monday, and fans can follow the outcome on the Emirate’s FA Cup’s social media channels, which include Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, among others.

Liverpool are to be ball number 21, and the Third Round matches are scheduled to take place on the weekend of January 7th.

The Second Round takes place this weekend, with ESPN hosting the tournament in the USA. To find out where to watch these and other matches from wherever you are around the globe, check the FA Cup’s handy guide.