Beard Discusses “Frustrating” Draw Against Reading

Liverpool FC Women dropped points late Thursday against struggling Reading, who came from behind to equalize in stoppage time.

The Reds had gone up early, but had to come from behind in the second half to go into second half stoppage time 3-2 up. Conceding so late was “frustrating” for manager Matt Beard, who believed his team “should have been out of sight.”

At the end of the day, the draw was another performance where the result belied the overall quality of play. Reading held the Reds to just one goal in the first half despite Liverpool’s productive chance creation. At the end of the match, Reading had pulled equal, with 17 shots (seven on target) to Liverpool’s 16 shots — and the Reds will be disappointing that they managed to put just a quarter of these shots on target.

Speaking postmatch, Beard gave voice to the side’s disappointment speaking to Liverpoolfc.com:

We are frustrated not to get all three points, especially after we went back in front and then conceding in the 88th minute.

“Crosses and set-pieces were a problem for us tonight and we knew Reading are dangerous from them, so that was super-disappointing.

“I was really pleased with the character after going 2-1 down and then getting back in front, but obviously we are frustrated we have not managed to see the game out and take all three points.

“It is an important point on the road, but I thought we should have been out of sight with the chances we had in the first half, being perfectly honest with you.”

Of course, the Reds will be targeting simply staying up this season, their first back in the Women’s Super League. It is certainly important to take these frustrating results with that goal in mind: Liverpool currently sit five points above the relegation spot, and are in 10th.

Beard is confident that his side should have enough to stay up and to improve their position, particularly in the present context:

“It’s a tough league and we feel we have the quality in this squad to stay in this division.

“It’s tough to pick up points away from home in this league and we have had two long journeys in four days, so another point on board was vitally important.

“We have got two games at home now in the WSL and we need to try to take maximum points against West Ham United and Leicester City.

“We want to consolidate and keep moving forward so as long as we keep creating chances like we did tonight then I’m confident we will be OK.”