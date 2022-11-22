Fidel O’Rourke Is Thriving On Loan With Caernarfon Town

Liverpool currently have a very strong Academy, with starlets from on Merseyside and abroad peppering the ranks. One of the local lads who has come up through the age groups, Fidel O’Rourke, has impressed from the U14s all the way through the U21s. To get some seasoning, he has gone on a season long loan to Welsh Premier League side Caernarfon Town.

“The opportunity to get regular game time in a first-team environment was big for me,” said O’Rourke in a recent interview with liverpool.com.

“Jakub Ojrzynski was on loan at Caernarfon last season and he said it was a good place to go with great fans. I wanted to test myself and see what I could do in a new league.”

You could certainly say that early indications are he has passed all tests with flying colors. He has played in 9 of the clubs 14 matches, and has netted 6 times.

“It’s been a great experience so far. It is nice to be scoring goals and hopefully I can carry on doing that. I feel that I have adapted pretty well. I would always like to score more goals than I do, but hopefully if I keep getting chances then I will score more than I miss! The players around me are very good and they are always helping me to develop.”

The young striker also spoke of the goals he has for the season, both for his team as well as for himself. In the end, however, the goal is always to play for his boyhood club.

“As a team, we want to be finishing in the top four. For me, I would like to get into double digits for goals before the end of the year and just keep on playing as well as I can.

I’m from Liverpool and I have grown up supporting the club so it would be a dream to play in the first team. I know it will be hard but you have to set your goals high to be able to have a good career.”