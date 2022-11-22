Liverpool U18s Draw 1-1 In Friendly With Luton Town

The Liverpool senior team and U21s are currently on a break for the ridiculousness that is the winter World Cup in Qatar, but the U18s are still getting matches. Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s squad hosted Luton Town in a friendly this past Saturday to stay sharp ahead of a local derby with Everton next weekend.

As is often the case in friendlies, Liverpool struggled with cohesive play at the outset of the match. Luton Town looked to take advantage early, forcing Luke Hewitson into a sharp save from close range. They also put a ball in the back of the net, but the move was ruled offside to keep the score level.

Liverpool grew into the game as the first half wore on, and managed to open the scoring just before the break. Ranel Young continued his strong season with some nifty play down the right wing before sending a cross into the box. The ball was only half cleared, and it to midfielder Tommy Pilling, who hit a rocket past the keeper to give the Reds a 1-0 lead.

Ranel Young picked up where he left off to start the second half, again creating issues with his play on the ball down the right wing. He sent a ball in to substitute Jayden Danns, but the striker saw his shot well saved by the Luton Town Keeper.

Trent Kone-Doherty provided a threat down the other wing, and almost doubled the lead with a solo effort. The young Irishman cut inside from the left wing before unleashing a shot, but the goalkeeper was again up to the task, making a good save.

Despite the strong play from the young Reds, it was Luton Town who found the back of the net. Millar Matthews-Lewis was able to get on the end of a ball into the box, heading it past Luke Hewitson to knot the score at 1-1.

Neither team was able to create much for the final 15 minutes of the match, leaving the teams to share a draw. The young Reds will be back in action next Saturday as they “travel” to take on their crosstown rivals, Everton, in the U18 Premier League. Liverpool currently sit 3rd in the table in the North division, while Everton are 11th of 13 teams.