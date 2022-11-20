Brighton 3, Liverpool FC Women 3: Woman of the Match

There’s nothing quite like 2 very late goals and a point (a point!) to make you remember why you watch this terrible sport. Liverpool had a rougher first half than they have in a few games and despite securing the first goal (from open play, no less), ended up 2 goals down and looking like they wouldn’t be able to find another any time soon. Luckily the substitutes in the second half were able to turn the game around and with a goal and an assist under van de Sanden’s belt, it’s hard not to see her as the undisputed woman of the match.

Now let us know how you saw it.

