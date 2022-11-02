Klopp and Salah Set Club Records in 2-0 Win

A 2-0 victory against Napoli, while not quite enough to overtake the Italians for first place in the group, was a much more reassuring performance as Liverpool FC largely dominated passage of play. The attention will soon turn to London on Sunday as the Reds chase a league win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after two successive losses in league action, but for now, let’s celebrate a couple of club legends setting new milestones at the club.

He was coy about it before the game, but Jürgen Klopp has now been in the dugout as Liverpool manager for 400 games. And what a spell it has been so far. Only three other managers have reached that mark. They are Tom Watson, Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley. When asked about this achievement before the game, Klopp replied:

“How you can imagine, I’m much more interested in the next 200, 300, I’m not sure, 400 and then we can talk.”

Mo Salah continued breaking records, as his poked goal late in the game tied him up with Steven Gerrard at 41 European goals for the club. Salah will probably have sole possession of that record sooner rather than later. That goal was also his seventh in the Champions League this season, and he’s currently the competition’s top scorer. Speaking to BT Sport after the game, he said:

“Anyone can score, the most important thing is the team. As a striker I like to score, Darwin also likes to score, so we’re glad that we could both score goals today.”

This victory also ensured that Liverpool FC have won all of their home group games in successive seasons for the first time. Last year, it was Atletico Madrid, FC Porto and AC Milan, the infamous Group of Death that fell to the Reds at Anfield as the club marched to a Champions League final appearance. Let’s hope there’s plenty more of that to come this season.