Klopp Talk: “The Reaction I Wanted To See”

Liverpool ended their Champions League group stage campaign on a high note.

Jürgen Klopp celebrated his 400th game in charge of Liverpool Football Club with a good win against Napoli. It was a satisfying end of their Champions League group stage campaign in light of their current poor form and the terrible time they’d had in Italy to begin this season’s tournament.

Klopp was pleased with the, not just the result, but also the players’ reaction after their loss to Leeds on the weekend.

“The reaction I wanted to see,” Klopp confirmed. “We all agreed that we have to show a reaction – and we did, in a very difficult game against a really good opponent. We were compact and so it was never easy for Napoli to play out. You see a football-playing side, in all moments they could play out you saw immediately how good they are in one-on-one situations and collectively as well.”

Very late goals from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez sealed the deal, giving them a good victory over Napoli.

As expected, the win wasn’t enough to let Liverpool win group A. However, they have still gone through to the knockout stages as the runners-up.

The round of 16 starts in February, after the World Cup has ended. Liverpool will discover who they’ll draw on Monday, November 7th.

