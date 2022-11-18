Mohamed Salah: Not At the World Cup; Still Creating Goals

Though Mohamed Salah has a break for the World Cup as Egypt narrowly failed to qualify, the winger isn’t at home having a big rest.

Egypt played an international friendly against Belgium on Friday, and the African side won 2-1 ahead of Belgium’s upcoming World Cup effort.

Mohamed Salah captained Egypt and provided the assist to Trézéguet for Egypt’s second goal. Salah came off in the 88th minute, and Egypt have no further fixtures over this period — perhaps now, then, Salah will have a rest and come back fresh for the second part of Liverpool’s 2022/23 campaign.