Mohamed Salah: Not At the World Cup; Still Creating Goals

The Egyptian was unlucky to lose out to former teammate Sadio Mané’s Senegal in World Cup Qualifying

By Mari Lewis
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool FC looks on during the pre-season friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and FC Liverpool at Red Bull Arena on July 27, 2022 in Salzburg, Austria.
Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Though Mohamed Salah has a break for the World Cup as Egypt narrowly failed to qualify, the winger isn’t at home having a big rest.

Egypt played an international friendly against Belgium on Friday, and the African side won 2-1 ahead of Belgium’s upcoming World Cup effort.

Mohamed Salah captained Egypt and provided the assist to Trézéguet for Egypt’s second goal. Salah came off in the 88th minute, and Egypt have no further fixtures over this period — perhaps now, then, Salah will have a rest and come back fresh for the second part of Liverpool’s 2022/23 campaign.

