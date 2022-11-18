Look, it’s going to be a slow couple weeks for Liverpool news.

With some of the Reds’ biggest stars off representing their countries in a World Cup that has already had more than enough ink spilled over it, the pickings back on Merseyside are likely to be on the slimmer side, barring the occasional jolt of good news.

Which leads us to today’s transfer rumor linking Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong to a Liverpool squad in need of an injection of new blood in that area of the park.

The Dutch star is currently in Doha with Virgil van Dijk and the rest of the national team preparing for their opening group World Cup fixture on November 21 against a Sadio Mane-less Senegal.

The 25-year-old spoke out recently about his experience interacting with migrant workers in the Gulf nation who are at the heart of much the criticism of this edition of football’s biggest tournament.

“It was special for [the migrant workers], but also for us,” de Jong told Dutch outlet AD.NL. It gives us energy and joy. A lot of people came and there was no time to have a personal conversation.

“One guy told me I had to join Liverpool! We loved doing this, but now the focus goes to Senegal.”

Now see, that’s one of those lines that could be both nothing and something at the same time. Was it pure happenstance or was calling at Liverpool specifically a sort of come-and-get-me plea?

It has been no secret that a profligate Barcelona had desperately tried to offload De Jong over the summer, with the only thing hindering Manchester United’s equally ardent pursuit of the silky midfielder was his reluctance to trade one shit show for another. Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in De Jong’s services was less reported on at the time but was said to have been tangible.

The Reds primary target clearly ought still to be Jude Bellingham, however, the need to refresh an aging, injury-prone Liverpool midfield means that bringing on the twinkle-toed Dutchman as well would also be welcomed by Reds supporters.