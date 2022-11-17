Curtis Jones Signs New Long-Term Contract With Liverpool

As estimated earlier on Thursday, Scouse midfielder Curtis Jones has indeed signed a new deal to stay with Liveprool FC.

While the details are unknown, his previous contract was set to go through 2025, and with the club anticipating some other midfield departures, an extension makes sense for both the player and the squad.

“First of all, I want to thank the coaching staff for having the belief in me as always, for giving me the chance,” Jones told the club website following the signing.

“And of course for me, I’m over the moon, I’m buzzing. It was an easy thing [to decide to renew]. It’s my boyhood club, I’m a Scouser, I’ve supported the club for the whole of my life, so yeah, I’m buzzing and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Jones has made seven appearances this year so far, 81 in his senior career, though his abilities have been hampered by injury. He also made history as the youngest ever club captain, wearing the armband at age 19 in the FA Cup match against Shrewsbury Town in February 2020. He is still young enough to hopefully get his form back on track and become an integral part of the midfield again.

“I think if I was at a different club as well, my goal and aim and dream would always be to come here and play. But I’m here now, I’ve been here since I was six, I’ve gone all the way through,” Jones continued.

“I’ve supported the team for the whole of my life and especially now with how the team is and the coaching staff around me, I just feel that it’s the perfect place for me and again, as I said, I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”