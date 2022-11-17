Ramsay on Robbo: “He Has Been on My Case!”

It’s been a good month to be Calvin Ramsay. After a spell on the sidelines due to a back injury discovered during the medical for his transfer from Aberdeen, Ramsay made his Liverpool FC debut as a late substitute in the Champions League win over Napoli a fortnight ago. Then, he made an impression on all of us with his first start in the Carabao Cup win over Derby County last Wednesday. He capped it all off with his first call-up to the Scotland senior squad for their friendly in Turkey on Wednesday, coming off the bench for his international debut.

Ramsay is lucky in that he has compatriot Andy Robertson to lean on at both Liverpool and the national team, and spoke about the latter’s influence:

“Andy is a great role model for all footballers, especially young Scottish players coming through. For me he has been brilliant.” “He has been on my case a little bit, but I think that’s been good because he has been hard on me, it’s kept me level-headed and wanting to work hard. I hope he keeps it up, to be honest!” “When I got my move to Liverpool, I did my medical and they found something wrong with my back, so I was out for about two months. “Once I’d done all my rehab, the main thing was to focus on my football and force my way into the Liverpool squad and thankfully I have done that. I made my debut in the Champions League against Napoli and started in the League Cup. To get the call up to the Scotland first team, it has been a great couple of months.”

He also learned about his national team call-up from the shouty-bird app that’s currently permanently on fire:

“I found out on Twitter,” he said. “It was the day we were playing Derby and obviously I was starting, and I was on Instagram and Twitter the morning before the game and I saw it was on the Scotland Twitter and I was delighted. I phoned my mum and dad and let them know I was in the squad for the first time and they were over the moon for me.

From what little we’ve seen of Ramsay so far, he’s looked every bit of the modern fullback that Liverpool looks for. Athletic, quick, and able to overlap or play inside. Plus, he gets his national captain and one of the best Liverpool fullbacks to do it to mentor him. What a life.